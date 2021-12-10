American Outdoor Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,473 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 648% compared to the average daily volume of 732 put options.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 24,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

