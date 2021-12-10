American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

AMSWA opened at $23.19 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

