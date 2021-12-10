American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.
American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.
Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 593,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.
In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.