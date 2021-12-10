American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 593,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

