Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

