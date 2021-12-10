Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

ZS traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $305.75. 1,927,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

