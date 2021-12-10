AMO Coin (AMO) Hits Market Cap of $47.72 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $47.72 million and $885,289.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006984 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.