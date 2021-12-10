Amon Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $10,811.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00206664 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.