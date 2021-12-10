AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,577.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,577.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

