Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.17.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.91. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $139.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

