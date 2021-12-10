Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.68 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.49 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

