Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
