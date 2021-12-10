Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $235.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.12 million to $242.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

