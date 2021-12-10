Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

