Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $9.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

EXPE traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,787. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.