Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a P/E ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

