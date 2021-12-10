Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.78. 95,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,450. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.95 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

