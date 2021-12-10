Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,186,007 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

