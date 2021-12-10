Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $87.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.66 million to $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

