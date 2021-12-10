Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.87 Million

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce sales of $350.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

