Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.61 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce sales of $54.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $56.05 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $211.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.85 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.45 million, with estimates ranging from $218.08 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

