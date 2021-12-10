Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

