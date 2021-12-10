Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $7.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.40. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

