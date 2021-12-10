Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.75. 346,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

