Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.32. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

