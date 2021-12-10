Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.81. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

