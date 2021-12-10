Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report sales of $48.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis raised their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.