Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $503.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.99 and its 200 day moving average is $447.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $510.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

