Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

NYSE ZTS opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

