Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

OXM stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.