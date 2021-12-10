Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

