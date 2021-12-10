Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (ACLS, ADEVF, AEXAY, ASGTF, ATDRY, AVGO, BZZUY, CF, CVS, DAI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company's newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company's $1B target model.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 630.00 to 598.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $650.00 to $680.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $564.00 to $659.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Truist from $564.00 to $659.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. The company reported a "solid" Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a "big" dividend increase and a "robust" buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analyst cites the company's disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by Truist from $112.00 to $118.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. The company held an "upbeat" investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS's evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €108.00 ($121.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($156.18) to €135.00 ($151.69). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The company's Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 392.00 to 297.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 690 to CHF 680. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 59 to CHF 56. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Truist from $25.00 to $27.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its target price raised by R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €241.00 ($270.79) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from 74.00 to 80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 130 to CHF 135. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $110.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 443 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €52.00 ($58.43) to €50.00 ($56.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 370.00 to 350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 480 to CHF 500. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 358.00 to 325.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 230.00 to 200.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from 360.00 to 330.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

