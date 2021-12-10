Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 10th (AMP, ARX, AVGO, BTO, CIEN, CYXT, EPAY, GBR, GEGYF, GTBAF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 10th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $312.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company is poised for top-line growth, given its robust asset balances, diversified investment portfolio and restructuring efforts (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking products). The buyout of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive. Given a solid balance sheet, its capital deployments seem sustainable. However, higher costs (owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management ("AM") segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $720.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $590.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT). Truist issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is "finally on a pathway to growth" as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT). Barrington Research issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STERIS exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings looks encouraging. Solid revenue growth across three of its reporting segments amid the post-pandemic recovery contributed to the top line. Elevated demand from medical device customers drove CER organic revenues growth in the Applied Sterilization Technologies segment. The seamless integration process of Cantel Medical buoys optimism for the stock. Further, the bullish fiscal 2022 guidance is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past year, STERIS has outperformed its industry. Yet, the year-over-year decline in free cash flow given anticipated costs associated with the Cantel Medical acquisition and higher year-over-year capital spending does not bode well.”

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, it is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in consumer product packaging. Rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. It should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

