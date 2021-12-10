Analyzing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 137.52%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $11.97, indicating a potential upside of 174.60%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.44 $91.18 million $1.95 2.24

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

