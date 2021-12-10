Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.65 $128.56 million $1.94 68.15 CI&T N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.93%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats CI&T on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

