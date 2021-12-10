Analyzing Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) and Its Peers

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS: PFHO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pacific Health Care Organization to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors -30.58% -7.25% -10.92%

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million $550,000.00 13.43 Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 25.50

Pacific Health Care Organization’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization’s peers have a beta of 6.44, meaning that their average share price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors 105 453 629 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Pacific Health Care Organization’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Health Care Organization has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization peers beat Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

