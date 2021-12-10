Analyzing Pro-Dex (PDEX) & Its Rivals

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 195 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pro-Dex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 22.12 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.14

Pro-Dex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pro-Dex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4155 7571 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Pro-Dex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Pro-Dex Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

