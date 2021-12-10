Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $3.45 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $630.15 million and $12.68 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004102 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,426,337 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

