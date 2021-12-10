Andreas Wicki Sells 24,683 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 192,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.