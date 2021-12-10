Andrew Hamer Sells 2,423 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $12,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 2,262,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

