ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.02

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.02 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 133.38 ($1.77). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 1,283,485 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.30. The company has a market capitalization of £306.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

