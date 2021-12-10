Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Anthem worth $365,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $419.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

