Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $17.83 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $332.29 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00036677 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

