AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.61

AO World plc (LON:AO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.61 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,268,658 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AO. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £475.21 million and a PE ratio of -76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

