APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.91.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get APA alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.