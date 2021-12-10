Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,512 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 757% compared to the average volume of 293 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

