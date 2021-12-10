AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 20.2% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $269,413.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,337,064 coins and its circulating supply is 244,337,063 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.