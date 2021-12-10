Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

