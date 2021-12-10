Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,201.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 124,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 33.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

