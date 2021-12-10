Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 124,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,669,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

