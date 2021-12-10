Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

